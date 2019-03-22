Atupele gears up for UDF campaign: Whistle-stop in Blantyre Sat, rally in Mangochi Masongola Sun

March 22, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

President of United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi, is kicking off his political campaign meetings with the electorate ahead of May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections on Saturday with a whistle-stop tour in Blantyre and then mass rally in Mangochi -Masongola constituency on Sunday.

Atupele Muluzi: UDF presidential candidate 

UDF spokesman Ken Ndanga said the official campaign  launch will be held later, saying the party will also unveil its manifesto with emphasis on a “new beginning” .

According to a programme released by UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo, UDF Vice President fit the South Lance Mbewe  will on Saturday be at Nkolokoti, Bangwe, Namiyango, Ndirande and Malabada.

The party said Atupele, whose running mate is Frank Mwenifumbo, will be holding a mass rally on Sunday at Majuni School ground , Mangochi-Masongola constituency.

Atupele, who is Minister of Health in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, said he is now gained political experience and understanding of government “not of populist chants.”

He hopes to ride a wave of youthful optimism to victory, emulating Barack Obama, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.

The young Muluzi, who is 40 years old, stressed that UDF seeks a new beginning and will launch a vigorous campaign better than 2014 when he drew mammoth crowds with the ‘Agenda for change’ crusade that is now reset with ‘new beginning’.

UDF came to power in 1994 after defeating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in 1994. It swept seats in the Southern Region and most seats in the Central Region.

During the 1999 elections, UDF won 91 seats, but the figures continued to drop in the subsequent elections when it won 49 seats in 2004 and 16 in 2009.

Big P
Guest
Big P

What type of game are you playing Atu? Kumauzanatu

10 minutes ago
Vision
Guest
Vision

Spend much time campaigning in Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka and Zomba to consolidate your lost or undecided votes. Then proceed to other areas.

31 minutes ago
Somdbane
Guest
Somdbane

Kkk awanso timisonkhano tongopanga ku Mangochi,Zomba ndi Machinga basi ndiye angawine?

59 minutes ago
linda
Guest
linda

too late to wake up from a deep sleep…..

1 hour ago

