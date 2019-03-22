Malawi to make health services record keeping digital — Atupele

March 22, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times

Minister for Health and Population Atupele Muluzi has said Malawi  which has introduced national identity (IDs) and smartcards which has so far captured 10 million of the 17.5 million population, will make record keeping of health services digital to improve efficiency.

Minister Atupele Muluzi: Malawi will establish some success when health services go digital

Speaking at a symposium in Lilongwe on Thursday where healthy sector donors and Ministry of Health discussed how to roll out health system, Muluzi said digitalization in the health sector will establish “ a number of successes.”

He said it is in line with the requirements of World Health Organisation (WHO) for member states to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

“Digitilisation of patient health records will improve manage,ent of health outcomes and the referral process,” said Muluzi.

The initiative  has been hailed by chairperson of the Health donors committee, German Embassy de[utu Head of mission, Thomas Staiger.

He said the move will benefit Malawi by maximizing efficiency.

Commentators say the digital health initiative will enhance transparency and accountability in the system.

However, they urge that no bonafide  citizen of Malawi is denied access to health services for lack of a national ID.

Citizen
Guest
Citizen

Ndiye akuti muyimadi inuyo? Hmmmm I doubt very much. We should watch this space

11 minutes ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

That’s my president.

32 minutes ago
nyalugwe
Guest
nyalugwe

Good Atupele and I can see you have the same good vision for Malawi as DPP, would recommend that you continue working together with DPP or better still let UDF be an affiliate of the DPP for the progress of our country.
You should endorse Mutharika and withdraw from the race

39 minutes ago
Voter
Guest
Voter

@ Nyalugwe
And that will be the end of UDF

8 minutes ago

