UTM Roars in Zomba: “We Want a Country for Everyone — Not Just the Connected Few”

As the countdown to Malawi’s September 16 elections intensifies, the UTM Party took its message of youth empowerment, economic self-reliance, and clean alliances to the people of Zomba, where party leaders delivered a fiery and focused rally at Mponda Primary School Ground.

The crowd—dominated by young people and party loyalists—was energized by UTM Youth Director Penjani Kalua, who issued a bold challenge to the party’s leadership: any coalition ahead of the 2025 polls must serve the nation — not family dynasties or elite cartels.

“If we are going to form any alliance, let it be a wise alliance — one that puts Malawi first, not selfish interests,” Kalua declared, drawing applause from supporters waving red and gold flags.

“Don’t Be Discouraged by Rumours” — Kalua to the Youth

Kalua also addressed growing fears that the elections might be rigged through the voting system the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) intends to use.

“Rumors should not stop you from voting. Don’t give up your future to fear. Stand up and choose your leaders from the heart,” he urged, rallying the youth to stay hopeful and determined.

Kabambe: “Politics Don’t Feed People — Development Does”

Taking the podium with calm resolve, UTM President and presidential candidate Dalitso Kabambe made it clear: his focus is not politics, but progress.

“We don’t eat politics,” Kabambe said. “We eat development. And that’s what UTM is bringing — a country that works for everyone, not just a privileged few.”

Kabambe stressed UTM’s vision to create a Malawi of fairness, opportunity, and jobs, promising that if elected, his government will cut waste and invest heavily in health, education, and rural transformation.

Kaliati: “Handouts Won’t Build a Nation”

Also speaking at the rally, UTM Political Advisor Patricia Kaliati tore into politicians who flood voters with cash and handouts during campaigns.

“What Malawians need is not money on voting day, but jobs and policies that allow them to stand on their own feet,” she said.

Kaliati emphasized the need to promote self-employment and local entrepreneurship, especially among youth and women, while warning against political violence, urging peaceful participation throughout the campaign period.

A Political Comeback: Yunus Mussa Returns to UTM

In a dramatic twist, veteran politician Yunus Mussa officially returned to UTM, months after defecting to the DPP — where he lost in the party’s primaries in April.

Mussa, once a key Cabinet minister under former President Bingu wa Mutharika and a political player since 1999, was warmly welcomed by Kabambe and the UTM leadership.

“This is where I belong,” Mussa said. “I’ve seen enough to know that UTM is the party that truly wants to build a modern Malawi.”

Bottom Line?

UTM is not backing down. With a platform centered on vision, integrity, and people-first development, the party is making a loud, clear case in 2025:

No more politics of survival — it’s time for leadership that builds.

“This is not about power,” Kabambe said. “It’s about creating a Malawi where everybody counts.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!