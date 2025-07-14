“Business First, Politics Later”: Atupele Muluzi’s Big Plan to Fix Malawi’s Economy — and Why It Could Work

As Malawi faces the worst economic crisis in years, Atupele Muluzi, leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF), is not offering promises — he’s offering a plan. It’s called the Business First Strategy, and he says it’s the bold economic reset Malawi desperately needs.

“The old way is broken,” Muluzi writes in his plan. “We must stop surviving on aid and start thriving through trade, innovation and business.”

What is “Business First”?

Business First is not a slogan. It’s a complete change of mindset. According to Muluzi, Malawi must stop relying on donors, borrowing, and political handouts — and start focusing on investment, job creation, and private sector growth.

In simple terms, Muluzi says:

💡 “It’s not government that creates jobs — it’s business. And government must get out of the way.”

Here’s How Business First Can Change Malawi:

🔄 1. Stabilize the Economy

Let the kwacha float freely so investors gain confidence.

Stop wasting forex on luxuries; instead, support things that help Malawi produce and export more — like machinery, farming tools, and digital technology.

🌽 2. Empower the Vulnerable

Support farmers with food and fertilizer, especially during hard times.

End export bans so farmers can sell at the best prices across the region.

Scrap minimum pricing that kills profit.

Channel aid towards education and health, not politics.

🚀 3. Open Up Malawi for Business

Visas on arrival for everyone.

No landing fees for airlines.

Create a “30-Day Rule”: If a license isn’t approved in 30 days, it becomes automatic.

Fix roads and rail, improve air travel, and make Malawi more connected to the world.

🚫 4. Cut Government Waste

No new government cars for 2 years.

Ministers will fly economy class and report real results.

Clean up the civil service and punish corruption from Day One.

🔋 5. Focus on Big Sectors That Matter

Invest in agriculture, mining, tourism, energy, and technology.

Remove VAT on forex-generating tourism.

Turn Malawi into a digital hub with AI, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and youth tech jobs.

🪨 Critical Minerals: Malawi’s “New Oil”

Muluzi sees massive potential in Malawi’s rare earths, lithium, uranium, and rutile — minerals that power electric cars and green energy.

But instead of letting others get rich, he plans to:

Set up a Sovereign Wealth Fund — like a national savings account — to protect Malawi’s resources for future generations.

Use proceeds to fund education, health, and major infrastructure.

Why It Matters

Malawi spends $3.2 billion every year on imports, but only earns $1 billion from exports. That leaves a $2.2 billion gap. And with donor support shrinking fast, the country is heading toward economic collapse unless it finds a new path.

Atupele Muluzi believes “Business First” is that path.

“Aid helped us survive. But it won’t help us grow,” he says. “We must become a country the world trades with, invests in, and respects.”

Bottom Line?

Business First is not just a policy — it’s a challenge to every old system that has failed Malawi. No more government-first thinking. No more donor dependency. No more survival politics.

If Muluzi’s plan takes root, Malawi could finally stand on its own feet — with businesses leading the way, and government clearing the road.

🟡 “A strong economy means better schools, better hospitals, and better lives,” Muluzi says.

🟡 “Let’s stop waiting for handouts — and start building a Malawi that wins.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!