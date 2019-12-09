UTM veep gets people problems in Mulanje, visits Limbe market

The people told him that they continue to face the pangs of hunger, high cost of fertilizer and were not happy with the highly politicized village development committees.

Usi lost the May 20 2019 parliamentary elections in the area to minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa.

In his address, Usi urged party members to strengthen the UTM at grassroot level to make it stronger than ever before.

“God always has a higher plan which transcends our typical understanding and He is never too early or too late with his plans,” said Usi.

He said he would talk to relevant authorities to ensure that the village development committee is apolitical.

On Monday, Usi had an impromptu address to some vendors at Limbe market where he had gone to buy vegetables.

Many vendors left their commodities to greet him as others shouted manganya, manganya.

In his brief address, Usi told the vendors to persevere as the economy gets tough.