UTM veep Usi cheers flood victims in Blantyre

UTM Party Vice President Dr Michael Usi on Sunday visited and cheered people who have been affected by flash floods in Blantyre Rural South West.

Usi assured the people that UTM party will do all it can to ensure that their lives get back to normal.

During the visit the UTM Vice President who is also presidential running mate of UTM leader Dr Saulos Chilima, donated various items including plastic sheets for roofing, clothes and other basic necessities to the affected people.

“This disaster has affected all of us and we need to be there for each other hence our coming to be with you in these trying times,” said Usi.

He said the UTM Party has launched an appeal fund from its members and all well meaning Malawians to contribute to the fund to help those affected by the floods.

“We thought that while we are waiting for people to contribute to this relief fund, we should come and share with you the little that we managed to get so that life should go on,” said Usi.

Some of the relief items that Usi donated included plastic sheets, soap, sugar, salt, milk, cooking oil and other necessities.

He was accompanied by UTM shadow MP for the area Richard Makondi, UTM Director of Women for the South Mai Loyce Mponda and other UTM regional committee members.

