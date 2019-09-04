UTM’s Gwalidi off the hook of cross-examination, tackles alterations and duplicates

In her sworn statement, Gwalidi had indicated that some presiding officers altered results sheets as well as some duplicates without watermarks were used.

Asked by President Mutharika’s lawyer Frank Farouk Mbeta if she could identify some duplicates without watermarks which were used, Gwalidi referred to the used sheets at Ligowe Primary School.

She further disputed a suggestion by Mbeta that some duplicates may look like they have no watermarks because of the use of carbon saying “the way they were designed they would not be carbonated”.

On the issue of alterations, Mbeta brought to Gwalidi’s attention of her own handwritten notes and those from UTM lawyers which were altered, saying some corrections were on genuine mistakes.

However, Gwailidi said, “It might be yes or no, no in the sense that some alterations would be made to manipulate information and yes because some of the alterations could be made because some results were entered wrongly.”

Asked further if there were some alterations that changed the valid vote count, Gwalidi’s response was positive but before she could fish out the actual results sheets, UTM lawyer Bright Theu stood on the concern of asking repeated questions which forced Mbeta to move on with other questions .

The afternoon session, the court was forced for an early break after UTM lawyers questioned the use of some documents which were not identified.

UTM lead counsel Dr Chikosa Silungwe feared that they might use documents which are amomg those that are subject to disclosure, which forced the court to go for a 15 minutes recess for counsel Mbeta to organize the pages.

Gwalidi is expected to be re-examined by UTM lawyers on Thursday, which lawyer Marshall Chilenga indicated that it will take a day.