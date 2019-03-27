UTM’s Kaliati condemns DPP for politics of terror

UTM Party Secretary general Patricia Kaliati has branded the ruling Democratic Progressive (DPP), a party of terror for attacking her supporters in Mulanje West constituency where she is campaigning to return her parliamentary seat.

Kaliati alleged that some DPP cadets reigned terror on her supporters for the past week.

Speaking during door-to-door meetings in her constituency on Monday, Kaliati said all people who are violent are simply losers and it is of that reason that they opt to threaten people out of desperation.

“Forget about those people who threaten you , they just want to show you how to lose an election and they know it themselves that they cannot claim victory in Mulanje West,” said Kaliati, a former DPP legislature and guru .

Kaliati said Malawians are tired “with their politics of terror, propaganda and manipulation”.

She also asked the people to rally behind and vote for Dr Saulos Chilima who is the torch bearer for the UTM party in the watershed May tripartite elections.

“Dr Chilima [State vice-president] is the only leader who has the welfare of the people at heart and we are not just saying this to get votes but this is the true. So on 21 May give him your vote so that he should form a government where every one will be happy,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati also unpackaged some of the points found in the UTM manifesto which was launched in Dowa on Saturday.

“Our manifesto states clearly that we will provide portable and safe drinking water. We will remove connection fee for water and electricity to make them affordable to the people,” said Kaliati.

The meetings were held at Wathuruwa village , then later in chiwetheya village and the last meeting was held at Naphini ground group village headman Mlunguzi in the same district .

