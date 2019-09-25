Vehicle thief during HRDC vigil gets 10 years jail sentence

A court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 10 years in jail with hard labour whilst two others will spend seven years in prison for stealing a vehicle during the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) vigil at city centre in the Capital City.

Central region police deputy spokesperson Patrick Kasauka says Isaac Kamwera and his two friends made an impromptu illegal roadblock at city centre on August 6 when the HRDC held an anti-Jane Ansah vigil.

“At the illegal roadblock, they mounted stones. This forced Vincent Malungo, who works as a security officer at Mota Engil to stop his vehicle before he was attacked and robbed of,” said Kasauka.

Kasauka said Kamwera’s friends Mwai Chupi, 27 and Madalitso Kaliati, 22, smashed a window of the vehicle registration number KK348.

In the vehicle, Kasauka said, they took a laptop bag and when the driver saw that the two took the laptop bag, he got out of the vehicle to get back the laptop back, this is when Kamwera went into the vehicle and drove off.

Kasauka said Kamwera was arrested in Kabwazi, Dedza on his way to Mozambique where the police believe he wanted to sell the car.

Chupi and Kaliati were arrested at the vigil place using sleeping materials they took from the laptop bag.

