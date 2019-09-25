DPP cadets hack activist Mayaya in Arsenal jersey, abducts anti-Ansah protesters
Human rights activist Billy Mayaya has been rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after he was severely hacked in the head by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets who are also accused of abducting some protesters in the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demonstrations.
HRDC organised were marching to petition Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Electoral Commissions Forum (ECF) delegates meeting in Blantyre.
Mayaya, who was one of the leaders of the anti-Jane Ansah protesters on Wednesday in Blantyre, was hacked in the head.
Reverend Macdonald Sembereka of HRDC confirmed that Mayaya was severely hacked by DPP cadets.
“Mayaya was rounded up by DPP cadets, they brutally attacked him. They hacked him three places including his head and is battling for his life at the hospital,” said Semberaka on Times Radio.
The notorious DPP cadets emerged from the Trade Fair Grounds premises and ambushed the unsuspecting protesters who had set off from Kamuzu Upper Stadium for Mount Soche Hotel.
At the Trade Fair Grounds, the cadets, clad in DPP regalia, fought the protesters and threw stones, an attack which has led to the abduction of the unknown number of protesters.
As if that was not enough, the Malawi police joined the cadets and started pursuing the protesters up to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and threw tear-gas right away in the hospital.
Clinicians said the teargas has negatively affected patients in the children ward.
Conspicuously missing were Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition leadership went to the nearby military camp for assistance.
Homeland Security minister who is also the DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he was not aware of the incident in Blantyre and could not comment.
Kikikiki! Its true ku mademo si ku njira ya mtanda, Billy Mayaya amufotokoza!
Ma Cadet akuti amenya Mayaya chifukwa cha jersey ya Arsenal anavalayo kikikikikiki
Cadet adakonza!
KKKKK MAYAYA ARE YOU HAPPY
Mukadapheratu tikuvutika ndi dzitsiru zimenezo mwina mtambo angativere ife anthu a ma business kut tikuvutika tilibe school fees
THIS COULD BY NOW BEEN ENDED ONLY IF OUR COURTS WERE SERIOUS ENOUGH. MDF,POLICE AND DDP ARE TRULY ONE
May be Mtambo will hear from you Mayaya after becoming a victim, when we say innocent people/businesses are suffering because of these demos. Usi, Ngumuya mufela za eni be careful!!! Kunkuyu ndi crook kuyambila kalakale.
THIS IS A MIN WAR, KASIYA,MPONELA DOWA ,MZUZU DPP SUPPORTERS JUST GET READY BECAUSE WE ALSO HAVE KNIVES, ZIBONGA IN ABUNDANCE. WE WILL SMOKE YOU OUT LIKE WE DO WITH MBEWA.
Malawi is a very pathetic country,high unemployment rate,high inequality levels and high poverty level just to mention a few,and here we are, some people praising the DPP Cadets for their evil deeds,it is a constitutional right to demonstrate,this barbaric behaviour must b condemned.
That’s what happens when people get fed up with Demos: no one can eat demos, therefore HRDC should know that not everyone in Malawi is behind them but most people in Malawi want peace. They want to do their bussiness peacefully, they want their children to attend classes, they want to concentrate on things that will benefit their lives that’s ALL. In fact everyone knows that the issue of Jane Ansah is in Court why can’t they just wait for the ConCourt ruling? Look now you are looking for protection but you are forgetting that the same people who are… Read more »
nanu inu……… inu ndiomvetsa chisoni bwanji
Ndipo abale. Court lake liti kuli nkhani ya Jane Ansah. Anthu overera kobibira achina Jamax,,,Cadet,,,
Yaaaaaaaa mwina angakuvere nkhutu kuvezi
MWAMUCHITA BWINO. MTAMBO , TRAPENCE, CHAKWERA, CHILIMA AKABWERA MUWACHITE ZOMWEZI. THEY DESERVE HUCKINGS. AGARU AWA
MDF is guarding Jane Ansah and all ordinary people are advised never to rely upon them