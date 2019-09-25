DPP cadets hack activist Mayaya in Arsenal jersey, abducts anti-Ansah protesters

September 25, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 28 Comments

Human rights activist Billy Mayaya has been rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after he was severely hacked in the head by ruling  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets who are also accused of abducting some protesters  in the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demonstrations.

HRDC member Billy Mayaya circulating hacked by DPP supporters at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds during the anti-Jane Ansah demos.
DPP cadres throwing stones to the protestors

HRDC organised were marching  to petition Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Electoral Commissions Forum (ECF) delegates meeting in Blantyre.

Mayaya, who was one of the leaders of the anti-Jane Ansah protesters on Wednesday in Blantyre, was hacked in the head.

Reverend Macdonald Sembereka of HRDC confirmed that Mayaya was severely hacked by DPP cadets.

“Mayaya was rounded up by DPP cadets, they brutally attacked him. They hacked him three places  including his head and is battling for his life at the hospital,” said Semberaka on Times Radio.

The  notorious DPP cadets emerged from the Trade Fair Grounds premises and ambushed the unsuspecting protesters who had set off from Kamuzu Upper Stadium for Mount Soche Hotel.

At the Trade Fair Grounds, the cadets, clad in DPP regalia, fought the protesters and threw stones, an attack which has led to the abduction of the unknown number of protesters.

As if that was not enough, the Malawi police joined the cadets and started pursuing the protesters up to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and threw tear-gas right away in the hospital.

Clinicians said the teargas has negatively affected patients in the children ward.

Conspicuously missing were Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition leadership went to the nearby military camp for assistance.

Homeland Security minister who is also the DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he was not aware of the incident in Blantyre and could not comment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

28
Leave a Reply

avatar
20 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
26 Comment authors
Corrupt KhaphaleNdendeuliOdalanyakwawaCharie Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

Kikikiki! Its true ku mademo si ku njira ya mtanda, Billy Mayaya amufotokoza!

Ma Cadet akuti amenya Mayaya chifukwa cha jersey ya Arsenal anavalayo kikikikikiki

Cadet adakonza!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
nyakwawa
Guest
nyakwawa

KKKKK MAYAYA ARE YOU HAPPY

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Charie
Guest
Charie

Mukadapheratu tikuvutika ndi dzitsiru zimenezo mwina mtambo angativere ife anthu a ma business kut tikuvutika tilibe school fees

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
NDIKULIRANE
Guest
NDIKULIRANE

THIS COULD BY NOW BEEN ENDED ONLY IF OUR COURTS WERE SERIOUS ENOUGH. MDF,POLICE AND DDP ARE TRULY ONE

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Godfearing Person
Guest
Godfearing Person

May be Mtambo will hear from you Mayaya after becoming a victim, when we say innocent people/businesses are suffering because of these demos. Usi, Ngumuya mufela za eni be careful!!! Kunkuyu ndi crook kuyambila kalakale.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chechamba
Guest
Chechamba

THIS IS A MIN WAR, KASIYA,MPONELA DOWA ,MZUZU DPP SUPPORTERS JUST GET READY BECAUSE WE ALSO HAVE KNIVES, ZIBONGA IN ABUNDANCE. WE WILL SMOKE YOU OUT LIKE WE DO WITH MBEWA.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
True Malawian
Guest
True Malawian

Malawi is a very pathetic country,high unemployment rate,high inequality levels and high poverty level just to mention a few,and here we are, some people praising the DPP Cadets for their evil deeds,it is a constitutional right to demonstrate,this barbaric behaviour must b condemned.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jamax
Guest
Jamax

That’s what happens when people get fed up with Demos: no one can eat demos, therefore HRDC should know that not everyone in Malawi is behind them but most people in Malawi want peace. They want to do their bussiness peacefully, they want their children to attend classes, they want to concentrate on things that will benefit their lives that’s ALL. In fact everyone knows that the issue of Jane Ansah is in Court why can’t they just wait for the ConCourt ruling? Look now you are looking for protection but you are forgetting that the same people who are… Read more »

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
King's-son@265
Guest
King'[email protected]

nanu inu……… inu ndiomvetsa chisoni bwanji

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Corrupt Khaphale
Guest
Corrupt Khaphale

Ndipo abale. Court lake liti kuli nkhani ya Jane Ansah. Anthu overera kobibira achina Jamax,,,Cadet,,,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Charie
Guest
Charie

Yaaaaaaaa mwina angakuvere nkhutu kuvezi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
kwik
Guest
kwik

MWAMUCHITA BWINO. MTAMBO , TRAPENCE, CHAKWERA, CHILIMA AKABWERA MUWACHITE ZOMWEZI. THEY DESERVE HUCKINGS. AGARU AWA

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nyenyanyenya
Guest
Nyenyanyenya

MDF is guarding Jane Ansah and all ordinary people are advised never to rely upon them

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago