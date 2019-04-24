Vendors demand Kasungu Council buys fire-fighting engine

Traders and vendors in Kasungu are demanding that the District Council should buy a fire-fighting engine, saying the razing down of Chipiku stores on Sunday has sent shivers to the business community.

Chairman of the vendors Bannes Sanudi said the failure by the municipality to provide extinguishing equipment to the Chipiku stores fire is an indication that business places are not safe.

“The municipality needs to have a running fire-fighting engine all the time. We, as vendors will soon be meeting to see how to put pressure to the council to have a running fire-fighting engine,” said Sanudi.

Kasungu Municipality chief executive officer Grace Chirwa said the municipality has a fire-fighting engine only that it was vandalized by protesting students.

“The current fire-fighting engine needs a lot of money for maintenance which unfortunately, we do not have at present,” said Chirwa.

It costs over K500 million to buy and ship a new fire-fighting engine.

The council asked for help from the Lilongwe City Council and Malawi Defence Force for a fire-fighting engine following the Chipiku stores fire.

The Lilongwe fire-fighting engine arrived hours after the fire had started and had already caused the damage as it was detained at Mponela where president Peter Mutharika was holding a political meeting right in the middle of M1 road.

