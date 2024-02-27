Veteran broadcaster Nyokase Madise has died.

She was 85.

Her son, Sunduzwayo Madise says late Mrs Madise will be buried at Madise in Mzimba on Thursday.

She will lie in state tomorrow night at her residence in Mchangautuwa, Mzuzu.

Mrs Madise worked for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for 30 years.

She was one of the pioneers of MBC in the 1960s soon after Independence.

In retirement, she voluntarily produced and presented radio programmes on a religious radio, Transworld.

In one of the interviews, Madise said she was picked from a teaching job by late Aleke Banda who was cabinet minister in Kamuzu Banda’s government.

She said soon after she was employee, she was sent to United Kingdom for training with the BBC.

