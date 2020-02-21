Violent DPP MPs Suleman, Phiso to face disciplinary action

Speaker of National Assembly, Catherene Gotani Hara has referred Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Blantyre City South East Sameer Suleman and Blantyre North MP Francis Phiso – who is also Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture – to Parliamentary Service Committee for dispilinary action for their unacceptable action in manhandling the sergeant-at-arms, an officer responsible for keeping order during parliamentary debates.

Hara gave the ruling after disorder that erupted in the House after heated debate on the Constitutional Court ordered electoral reforms bills ahead of the July presidential election.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works Charles Mchacha and Machinga Central East legislator Daud Al-Deen Chikwanje were suspended from parliament for two days for gross indiscipline.

Mchacha was given the marching orders out of the House after a violent conduct stepped to grab the mace, the symbol of the authority, form sergeant-at-arms, and tried to block Chikwanje from going out after Speaker Hara told him to do so.

The Speaker unleashed Standing Order 105 on the member to leave the House.

The House was thrown into turmoil after the two DPP legislators were forced out of the House, prompting an early adjournment in the morning.

When the House resumed meeting in the afternoon, Hara said Phiso and Suleiman will face a parliamentary disciplinary committee for manhandling and attacking a sergeant-at-arms during the morning fracas.

The disciplinary committee would decide the fate of Phisso and Suleman.

Another parliamentary disciplinary committee found Phisso guilty in the last cohort of parliament for stealing a newspaper from a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale.

The House is delebrating on the Electoral Reforms Bills after five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu and Dingiswayo Madise, unanimously upheld a petition to nullify presidential election in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and tasked Parliament to take appropriate legislative measures to ensure that:

The significance of the certainty which is brought by the fixing of the date of the general election under Section 67(1) of the Constitution is preserved; and that,

Whoever is elected President of the Republic during the fresh election, is allowed to serve the constitutionally prescribed five-year term.

The Public Appointments Committee of the National Assembly should, in terms of Section 75(4) of the Constitution, inquire into the capacity and competence of the Electoral Commission’s current commissioners, to oversee the conduct of the fresh elections;

Parliament should take necessary amendment action in respect of Section 75(1) of the Constitution so that the appointing authority of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission is clearly provided for.

The court also gave Parliament 21 days from February 3 2020 to make appropriate provisions for the holding of the presidential run-off in the event that no single candidate secures the constitutional majority under Section 80(2) of the Constitution as interpreted by the court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :