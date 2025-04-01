VON Slams Regional Marginalization, Backs Mzumala & Mumba For Northern Region Leadership

The Voice of the North (VON) has thrown its weight behind UTM Vice President for the North, Catherine Mzumala, and Minister of Trade, Vitumbiko Mumba, branding them as the only leaders capable of breaking decades of systemic neglect and spearheading real development in the Northern Region.

At a fiery press briefing in Mzuzu, VON Board of Trustees Chairperson Davie Botha did not mince words, calling for urgent leadership reforms to dismantle a governance system that has long prioritized certain regions while leaving the North in the dust.

“For far too long, the Northern Region has been systematically sidelined in resource allocation, infrastructure, and social services. We refuse to be spectators in our own country. Mzumala and Mumba understand our struggles, and they are ready to fight for the North’s rightful share of national development,” Botha declared.

VON reaffirmed its stance that only federalism or rotational leadership can end the stranglehold of tribalism and regional favoritism that has crippled Malawi’s governance system.

“This is not just about endorsing individuals; it’s about endorsing a radical shift in leadership—a move towards a government that serves every Malawian equally. If we continue under this lopsided system, the North will never get what it deserves,” Botha warned.

He also challenged the false narrative that the North is a Tumbuka stronghold, emphasizing that it is home to a mix of ethnic groups, all of whom deserve fair representation and equal development opportunities.

“The North belongs to all its people. It is time to shatter the outdated perception that one tribe owns this region. We need leadership that unites, not divides,” he asserted.

Taking direct aim at political figures Frank Mwenifumbo, Khumbo Kachali, and Enock Chihana, VON issued a stern warning against forming alliances with parties that perpetuate tribalism and regional favoritism.

“We will not tolerate Northern leaders selling out their people for political survival. Aligning with parties that do not prioritize equitable governance is a betrayal. We urge our leaders to put the North first and reject any alliances that continue to marginalize our region,” Botha charged.

With the General Elections on the horizon, VON is mobilizing voters to strategically back candidates who will champion the North’s interests and dismantle the barriers to equitable development.

“September 16 is a day of reckoning. Our vote is our weapon, and we must wield it wisely. The North’s future is in our hands, and we must demand leaders who will truly fight for our region’s rightful place in Malawi’s development,” Botha concluded.

As the elections approach, VON continues to rally stakeholders, pushing for systemic reforms that will finally put an end to the North’s political and economic marginalization. Their message is clear: No more neglect. No more excuses. It’s time for change.

