Wa Jeffrey tells Callista Mutharika to stay off  DPP politics 

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Greiselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has told former First Lady Callista Mutharika to sort out her personal problems with the Mutharika family privately instead of dragging the DPP into the political muddy water.

Callista, widow to president Bingu wa Mutharika, has given an open support for Vice-President Saulos Chilima to become DPP’s presidential candidate for the 2019 elections , saying he was the only hope for the country despite that her in-law President Peter Mutharika declared himself the party’s presidential candidate.

She said DPP cannot win with Mutharika as a presidential candidate.

Jeffrey said Callista has a family feud with the Mutharika’s to sort and should not bring politics to it.

“She can sort out her personal problems with the Mutharika family without involving the DPP. Callista has no position in our party therefore she cannot make any decision. We all agreed to have professor Peter Mutharika as our candidate and nothing changes,” said Jeffrey.

Callista said she remains one of the founding members of the DPP and has a right to correct things in the party her late husband founded in 2005.

“Some of the people who are making noise were not there when we were forming the DPP,” said Callista.

Callista said when her late husband was creating DPP, she was a Member of Parliament of a United Democratic Front (UDF) and part of the block that moved at once to be part of the founding of the DPP.

In Saturday’s interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Callista alleged that some people, who were critical of her, were once involved in corruption scandals, but they now hold senior positions.

She said at a time some individuals were busy strategising and campaigning to become legislators, it was also time that her views were heard so that poor Malawians are able to put in office people with clean records.

“We have to share ideas so that we vote for a leader who would assist us and develop Malawi,” she said.

The former first lady urged capable politicians, not only Chilima, but also in other parties to come forward and contest as presidential candidates of their parties.

“Leadership must never be given on a sliver-platter, people must sweat for it,” she said.

She said she is Catholic and she stands for justice, love and peace, hence she has decided to speak for the poor and dismissed Jeffrey’s reactions.

“Between me and the person who is saying all those things, who could have a more solid say on DPP matters? And she, the one doing the talking, what’s her past? Isn’t her name associated with the theft of public funds? Wasn’t she associated with allegations of the theft of K187 million? Isn’t she the type that’s hell bent on corrupting the mind of our leader? It’s time Malawians began asking themselves tough questions: who is this person saying all these things? What is her past? Isn’t past prologue? Isn’t she in this to simply enrich herself and destroy the economy of our nation? Malawians need to be asking themselves such questions. Out there, lots of people would like to progress. As a nation, we need to help those who seek progress. We must not waste our energies on thieves like these. People are tired of poverty,” she said in her tough talk.

She said Chilima is the right candidate for the party because he is highly educated, he has vast experience as chief executive officer, has lived in Malawi since he was born and has many friends in the country.

Chilima is yet to comment on the views expressed by Callista.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi also refused to comment on the matter.

Callista fought a bitter legal battle with her step children soon after the death of Bingu over the estate and wealth of her former husband.

She served as director of politics in the DPP before she married Bingu.

