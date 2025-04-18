Walking the Women Empowerment Dream: The Inspiring Journey of Mudi SACCO CEO Triza Tsiga

For Triza Tsiga, those early dreams were filled with images of empowered women—thriving, independent, and heard. Today, as Chief Executive Officer of Mudi Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO), she is living out that vision, transforming lives and championing financial inclusion for women across Malawi and beyond.

Born in Kachere Village, Salima District, Triza is the fourth of ten siblings. Her father, Elias Tsiga, worked as a banker, a job that meant constant relocation and gave Triza the rare gift of diverse community exposure. She attended multiple primary schools, including Boma in Kasungu, Katoto in Mzuzu, and St. Pious Girls in Blantyre, before completing her secondary education at Phwadzi in Chikwawa and Davie Girls in Kasungu.

“It was during my childhood that I first noticed the resilience of women—selling goods with babies strapped to their backs. I realized they didn’t lack effort or ideas—they just needed financial support,” she recalls.

Guided by conversations with her father, who stressed the power of mathematics in finance, Triza pursued her passion. She enrolled at Malawi College of Accountancy in 1997 and earned a diploma the following year.

Her career began humbly as a cashier at the Malawi Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (MUSCCO). But dedication and grit saw her rise through the ranks to serve as Finance Officer, SACCO Financial Protection Plan Officer, Inspector, Examiner, and Business Development Officer. While working, she also completed ACCA Professional Part 2.

In 2009, she was selected for the prestigious Women Mentorship Program by the Cooperative Development Foundation of Canada in Ottawa. She later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s in Financial Management from Atlantic International University, USA.

In 2023, Triza reached a milestone—becoming CEO of Mudi SACCO.

Her impact has been nothing short of remarkable:

Assets have grown by 2,870%

Membership has increased by 855%

Loan default rates have dropped from 40% to just 1%

Among her most powerful contributions is the launch of Mayi Watsogolo, a loan product tailored to support women in small-scale businesses.

“This initiative was designed to help women achieve financial independence. I wanted to see more women join the SACCO—and today, women make up a significant portion of our membership,” she says proudly.

In 2014, her work caught global attention when she presented her initiative at the Global Women’s Leadership Network forum in Gold Coast, Australia. Since then, thousands of women have accessed loans and financial literacy programs through her efforts.

Beyond loans, Triza organizes workshops and community education sessions. “Many women rely on personal savings or predatory loans. They end up stuck in cycles of debt. I knew I had to help change that.”

Her advocacy has taken her to global financial platforms. In just one year—2023 to 2024—she attended over six international conferences, delivering keynote speeches on financial inclusion and gender equity.

“One of my proudest moments was speaking at the Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions,” she shares.

In 2018, she was awarded the African Development Educator Award in Gambia, followed by a 2019 honor from the Global Women’s Leadership Network as the first African to establish a Sister Society—a support platform for women in finance.

Now a nominee for the Women Achievers Africa (WAA) Country Reps Impact Award 2025, Triza continues to lead with impact. She is also a Certified Financial Coach (ACCOSCA), trained in Arusha, Tanzania, and a Certified International Development Educator, a title she earned in Boston, USA.

Outside of her professional accomplishments, Triza is a devoted wife and mother of four daughters. She credits her ability to juggle family and career to clear priorities and routines.

“My journey wouldn’t be possible without my family’s support—my parents, siblings, husband—they’ve been my rock.”

As she sets her sights on pursuing a PhD and launching a legacy-driven business, her message to young women is bold and clear:

“Believe in yourself. Dream big. Work hard. You are capable of extraordinary things. Lift each other up, and never shy away from walking boldly toward your goals.”

