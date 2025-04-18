Ministry Confirms Mpox Cases in Lilongwe

The Ministry of Health, through the Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM), has confirmed two cases of Mpox disease in Lilongwe.

According to a press release signed by Secretary for Health, Dr. Samson Kwazizira Mndolo, on April 17, 2025, the first suspected case was reported by Bwaila Hospital on March 20, 2025, while the second was reported on April 9, 2025. Samples collected for laboratory testing at the National Reference Laboratory in Lilongwe returned positive results on April 16, 2025.

Mpox is a zoonotic viral disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans and from person to person. It is characterized by fever and a distinctive rash. The virus spreads through contact with respiratory droplets, lesion material, body fluids, and contaminated surfaces, entering the body via the respiratory tract, mucous membranes, or broken skin.

The statement from the Ministry emphasizes that anyone can contract the virus. However, children, pregnant women, individuals with weakened immune systems, and those with multiple sexual partners are at higher risk. Although there is no specific treatment for Mpox, care is supportive and aimed at relieving symptoms.

“The public should not panic as the situation is under control. However, we urge Malawians to remain vigilant and observe preventive measures, as the disease has the potential to spread further,” reads the statement.

Prevention measures include avoiding close or skin-to-skin contact with suspected or confirmed Mpox cases, practicing good hygiene, and using condoms during sexual activity.

“I therefore call upon all communities to promptly report any suspected cases to the nearest health facilities. The Ministry of Health is working closely with the Lilongwe District Council, the World Health Organization (WHO), CDC-USA, Africa CDC, and other partners to ensure effective surveillance, timely response, and appropriate care,” said Dr. Mndolo.

