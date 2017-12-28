Walusungu Kishombe set  to launch album on  New Year’s Day in Lilongwe

Lilongwe based electric stage performer, Walusungu Kishombe says all is set for his long awaited ‘Balaam’ album launch scheduled to take place on 1 January at Sheafer ICA Marquee in the capital Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview Kishombe said he has done all the necessary preparations.

“All those that have a taste of good music will experience fireworks. We’re currently immersed in massive preparations,” he said

According to Kishombe, he wants to make the launch to be one of its kinds, and said people should be looking forward to the best.

“It will be a serious thing, people should expect beyond what they heard from my CD and DVD, because on live performances we do according to how the Holy Spirit is moving us” he said.

He added “My fans must expect good work beyond what I have given them because God is promising powerful messages in Music and performances will be changing every time”.

The album, recorded at Shalom Recorded by Francis Chimasula has eleven songs including Salichete, Moyo uzasintha, tachilowa and satana usazivute and Balaam which is enjoying massive airplay on a number of radio stations and has been a darling for many during his live performances.

Kishombe’s music careers spans as way back as 2001 but he released his debut album titled ‘Sindida nkhawa in 2006 and then in 2010 he also released another album ‘Wayankha’.

The song ‘Balaam ‘revolves around the biblical figure – Balaam –who refused to case the Israelites even though King Moab had given him money to do so.

The launch is being promoted and organized by Magic Promotions

