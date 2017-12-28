Rainbow Paints netball league resumes Jan 5

The Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League games will resume on January 5 next year after several games were not played due to players’ national team engagements.

The league, which supplies the bulk of players for the Queens, had initially planned to conclude its season this year.

Currently, defending champions Kukoma Diamonds are favourites to clinch the title.

The league’s General Secretary, Annie Hanjahanja, said it was difficult to conclude the league this season because of factors such as tight national team commitments.

Hanjahanja pointed out that the Queens’ assignments compelled the league’s organisers to exempt several teams from games in the past weeks.

“As such, we could not allocate games to teams whose players were with the national team. We have tried fixing midweek games but it has not helped much,” she said.

The Malawi national netball team recently took part in a number of competitions like Fast5 Netball World Series in Melbourne, Australia and friendly games in England.

Hanjahanja said the league will now wind up on January 13 with Kukoma Diamonds taking on Thunder Queens.

Games will resume on January 5 with Chilomoni Sisters expected to take on Tigresses. The games will continue the following day on January 6 with a big encounter involving Tigresses and Thunder Queens.

However, Blantyre will be painted with Rainbow Paints on the 13th January when the League will wind up with a number of games lined up.

For instance, from morning Gerald Tasaukadala will play Young Professionals before Chilomoni Sisters and Shizaella.

Serenity will also face Prison Sisters before the big one involving Kukoma Diamonds and Thunder Queens.

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League Fixture

FRIDAY

5th January 2018

1.Chilomoni Sisters vs Tigresses 2pm

SATURDAY

6th January 2018

1.Tigresses vs Thunder Queens

SATURDAY 13th January 2018 (END OF 2017 LEAGUE SEASON)

1.Gerald Tasaukadala vs Young Professionals 10.00am

2.Chilomoni Sisters vs Shizaella Queens 11.30am

3.Serenity Stars vs Prison Sisters 1.00pm

4.Kukoma Diamonds vs Thunder Queens 2.30pm

All games at BYC.

