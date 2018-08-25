Wanderers beat Civil to remain in title hunt: Malawi TNM Super League

Yamikani Chester’s goal right at the start of the second half was enough for Be Forward Wanderers to silence Civil Sporting Club in the TNM Super League at Civo Stadium.

The Nomads were indebted to Nenani Juwayo, who made a string of fine saves, and the notable one was on the dot of 90 minutes when he saved a face to face shot from Raphael Phiri.

The match got off to a typically-frantic start, with the hosts determined to impose themselves on the game while the Nomads were happy to sit back and soak up the early pressure.

The Nomads settled into the game from 9th minute and created the first chance of any note when Stanely Sanudi collected the ball outside the area and bisected Civil Sporting’s defence with a delightful reverse pass to set Esau Kanyenda whose shot went wide.

The hosts also looked dangerous in possession especially on the middle of the park where Patrick Thupi operated.

Indeed, they wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring when the lively Fletcher Bandawe picked out Phiri in the area, but the striker headed over from close range.

Just before the break Yamikani Chester went close with a shot from outside the area that flew over the bar, but the two sides couldn’t be separated at the interval.

But it was the visitors who started the second period the brighter, and they took full advantage when Kanyenda rose highest in the area to head the ball which too hot for Civil’s keeper to handle as he saved it infront of Chester who did not make any mistake before shooting with anger inside the net.

Chester who was voted man of the match came close to doubling his side’s lead minutes later but glanced a header inches wide of the far post.

The hosts had their tails up, Phiri in particular and he sent a stinging volley at goal but Juwayo was equal to it as the Nomads fought to stay in the game – and the Wanderers keeper made a superb stop soon after to palm away a Gomegzani Gondwe’s shot.

Felix Zulu and Misheck Bottomani were thrown into the mix as Wanderers looked to change the shape of the game, and the next chance came in the 70th minute as Francis Mulimbika sent a curling shot at goal but Civil’s keeper was able to make the save.

Thupi, Phiri and Bandawe all missed good chances in quick succession as Wanderers left space open as the home team tried to claw their way back into the game.

Juwayo was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers and he was called upon again with a few minutes remaining to make a fine save to deny Raphael Phiri from close range.

After Saturday’s victory,the Nomads are still on second position with 37 points.

