DPP’s Nankhumwa litmus test in Blantyre to kick start South tour of rallies

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa on the other hand is slated to address a public meeting on Sunday at Desert Ground in Bangwe, to kick start a tour of rallies in the party stronghold South.

This is the first public rally for Nankhumwa to address since he was elected as DPP Vice President for the south at the party’s elective conference which was held on July 1 to 3 2018

Over the last few weeks and months, Vice President Saulos Chilima has broken the record as the new kid on the block and the man to beat in terms of pulling crowds to his rallies, particularly the youths and has emerged to be the man to beat at the moment.

His United Transformation Movement (UTM) launches in the four regions: the central region; the southern region; the northern region and the eastern region attracted thousands of animated followers.

On the other hand, Nankhumwa perfectly exemplifies the new and youthful face of the DPP as preached by its President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that the leadership and future of the DPP now belongs to the youths.

Nankhumwa emerged from the DPP’s elective conference as the top dog amongst the youthful members to take up leadership roles after being elected Vice President for the south for the party.

His exponential rise within the party has been quick and relentless, and his popularity among the youths in the rank and file of the DPP has been unrivaled. To win the vice presidency position at the elective convention, he saw off challenges from some of the established political gurus in the party in the name of former agriculture minister, Dr. George Chaponda, former treasurer general in the party, Henry Mussa and current minister of agriculture, Joseph Mwanamvekha.

This feat attracted excitement among Nankhumwa’s supporters particularly DPP youths. His first public rally therefore is expected to attract huge crowds of various stakeholders of supporters as well as detractors.

Apart from waiting to see the numbers of people who will attend the rally, many stakeholders are also waiting to hear the content of message and its delivery to see if Nankhumwa has really come to the party, and whether he is there to stay.

People are particularly eager to hear his views on corruption and a myriad of other things such as the economy; youth empowerment, political partnerships and the economy.

This is, therefore, some kind of litmus test for Nankhumwa to see how he will fair on the political big stage as vice president of the DPP in the southern region, and as one of the youth representatives in the DPP’s upper echelons. The rally will be broadcast live on Times television and radio stations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :