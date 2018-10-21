Wanderers captain issues apology after missing decisive penalty in Carlsberg Cup finals

Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo jnr has apologised for the teams ’ poor performance in Saturday’s Carlsberg Cup final at Kamuzu Stadium and for missing the decisive penalty with saw Masters Security winning the cup.

Manyozo said the players take full responsibility of the 5-4 loss in penalties after 1-1 result in 90 minutes and that he is distraught with himself for miss in the decisive spot-kick.

“We actually gifted them that goal five minutes before the end of the game. We had several chances to kill off the game. I can only say sorry on behalf of the players,” said Manyozo.

A devastated defending midfielder said it was so emotional after he missed the last spot kick.

Manyozo said he was “obviously hurt” by missing a penalty.

“Obviously it hurts me to have missed the penalty. It is painful losing the same cup in two consecutive years after reaching in the finals,” he said.

But he said the Nomads will bounce back.

“We will try to pass this quickly. We have to rise up because we have another important match on Tuesday with the same team at the same venue in the FISD cup,” he said.

During Saturday’s final match,the Nomads scored first through Precious Sambani before super substitute Sammy Phiri’s equalizer.

