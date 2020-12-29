Wanderers captain Manyozo bemoans supporters’ constant insults at players 

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr. has apologised to the team’s fans in their 0-1 TNM Super League loss to Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium as well as his verbal retaliation against a supporter who is alleged to have uttered strong abusive words against him.

In a statement on the team’s Facebook page, the skipper started by apologizing for Sunday’s “bad result against Mafco” which angered the fans that prompted many of them to follow the team to the clubhouse along Lali Lubani Road.

“[The result] made you our supporters very angry which resulted in one supporter using strong abusive words on me while I was trying to apologise on behalf of the players to a hundred of supporters that followed the team to the clubhouse.

“This made me to take such an offensive tone of voice in responding to the supporter. It was not my intention to humiliate him but I was also at pains with the defeat.

“Please, forgive me. I hope this unfortunate mishap will not jeorpadise our unite. I love this club and always give 100 percent on and off the pitch.”

The statement further said the supporters have the tendency of hurling abusive insults at the players when things are going well during matches and in social media thereafter, giving two matches in particular as an example — against Kamuzu Barracks and now Mafco.

“In this situation, on Sunday, I let myself be carried away in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy.

“That has not been my intention and I’m sorry once again. Let’s move forward positively together as one family,” he said.

The loss has pushed the Nomads from position 6th on the log table to 10th with a meager six points from five games played so far — one win three draws and one loss.

Lilongwe-based Mafco have now taken leadership of the log table with 13 points — two ahead second placed Red Lions.

Mafco have not tasted defeat from their seven games played of three wins and four draws to garner 11 points.

Silver Strikers are still third with 10 points from six games of three wins, one draw and two losses while champions Nyasa Big Bullets are 6th with eight points from five games of two wins, two draws and one loss.

At the bottom of the table are Mzuzu Warriors (14th) with four points from five games of one win, one draw and three losses and —unexpectedly — Moyale (15th) with two points from five games in which they not registered any win but two draws and three losses.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated derby between the country’s age old rivals, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets is on this weekend to be played at Kamuzu Stadium.

Leaders Mafco will host third-placed Silver Strikers at Chitowe on Saturday while second-placed Red Lions will face Ekwendeni Hammers at Chiwembe on Sunday.

The full fixtures — to be held in compliance of the COVID-19 regulations of not allowing fans — are as follows:

Saturday (January 2)

Tigers FC v Ekwendeni Hammers @ Chiwembe

Be Forward Wanderers v Nyasa Big Bullets @ Kamuzu Stadium

Chitipa United v Civil Service F.C @ Karonga Stadium

Moyale v Blue Eagles @ Mzuzu Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks v Ntopwa F.C. @ Civo Stadium

MAFCO FC v Silver Strikers @ Chitowe

Sunday (January 3)

Red Lions v Ekwendeni Hammers @ Chiwembe

Karonga United v Civil Service FC @ Karonga Stadium

TN Stars v Ntopwa F.C. @ Kasungu Stadium

Mzuzu Warriors v Blue Eagles @ Mzuzu Stadium

Last weekend’s full results are:

Nyasa Big Bullets 5 (Aziz Mwakifuna, Chimwemwe Idana, Nickson Mwase, Mike Mkwate, Zicco Mkanda) Moyale 1 (Brown Magaga)

Civil Service FC 0 Kamuzu Barracks 0

Ntopwa FC 0 MAFCO FC 2 (Peter Kasonga (2)

Mzuzu Warriors FC 0 Silver Strikers 4 (Maxwell Gasten, Hadji Wali)

Karonga United 1 (Steven Saka) Red Lions 0

TN Stars 2 (Chiletso Zoya, China Chirwa) Blue Eagles 1 (Maxwell Salambula)

Wanderers 0 MAFCO FC 1 (Walusungu Mpata)

Ekwendeni Hammers 1 (Blessings Singini) Silver Strikers 0

Tigers FC 1 (Edwin Carlos) Moyale 1 (Lloyd Njaliwa)

