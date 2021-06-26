Wanderers eliminate Karonga Utd from FDH Bank Cup

Wanderers Football Club fans on Saturday managed a smile after going past Karonga United in the FDH Cup in a match that ended 5-3 after post-match penalties at Mzuzu Stadium.

The nomads were beaten twice this season by the Crocodiles of Karonga in Blantyre and Karonga in the first and second round of the TNM Super League.

The win books the nomads a place in the round of 16 of the FDH Bank Cup.

The match was shifted from Karonga Stadium to Mzuzu Stadium as the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said the stadium was not in good condition following chaos in a league match between Karonga United and Silver Strikers a week ago. Karonga United threatened not fulfil the fixture but fearing the consequences, they came, put up a gallant fight, and bowed out of the cup.

The Ingwina shamwa Karonga were actually leading by a goal to nil at half time. Anthony Mfune scored past Wanderers’ keeper Richard Chipuwa after 19 minutes.

Six minutes from recess, Francis Mkonda levelled the scores. The two teams fought for a winning goal but it was so hard to come by. Chrispin Mhangama was brought down in the 18-metre box by Richard Chipuwa but referee Godfrey Nkhakananga from Salima said no to a penalty appeal by Karonga United players.

90 + 2 minutes remained elusive and penalties had to decide who progressed to the round of 16 of the FDH Bank Cup between the two sides.

Wanderers scored all their five penalty kicks past goalkeeper Yona Milanzi through Captain Alfred Manyozo Junior, Stanley Sanudi, Vincent Nyangulu, Babatunde Adepoju and Francis Mlimbika.

Karonga United’s first spot kick was taken by Anthony Mfune who converted. Khumbo Msowoya also converted but Josiah Duwa’s kick was saved by Richard Chipuwa who was on duty on his birthday. Adeleke Kolawole also scored but it ended 5-3 in favour of the visiting nomads.

Captain for Wanderers, Alfred Manyozo Junior, described the game as very tough.

“They beat us twice this season. We agreed not to lose again. The pitch also affected our play. I told my colleagues that even if we don’t play good football, we should win,” he said.

Assistant coach for Wanderers, Albert Mpinganjira, expressed delight over the win.

“I am very happy for this win. It would have been painful to lose for the third consecutive time at the hands of Karonga United. We will work hard to win this cup,” explained Mpinganjira.

The losing coach, Dan Dzimkambani, congratulated Wanderers.

“Congratulations to Wanderers. We played very well. We will now concentrate on the league,” said Dzimkambani.

Wanderers have a history of winning first any newly introduced cup on the land. They were the first to win the Standard Bank Cup, the Carlsberg Cup and the Airtel Top 8 Cup. One can only wait and see if that history will continue to favour them. They meet rivals Nyasa Big Bullets this weekend at Kamuzu Stadium in a TNM Super League match.

