ACB nets 4 Ministry of Lands officials over corruption allegations

June 26, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four officials from the Ministry of Lands in Mzuzu over allegations of corruption and bribery.

The quadraplet is accused of corruptly receiving MK1, 800, 000. 00 from Benjamin Jere as payment for a piece of a land at Area 4 in Mzuzu.

Ndala: Media s vital partner in the fight against corruption

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egritta Ndala, identified the four as Khwima Mkandawire, Chisomo Chawanje, Richard Sumayili and Adiel Tsambewe.

Ndala disclosed that the suspects appeared in court today where they have been granted bail.

This is not the first time for officials at the Ministry of Lands to be embroiled in shady land deals.

Recently, the law enforcement agencies nabbed a horde of a certain political party officials who have been swindling the Malawi Government by setting up a separate office where they were processing fake title deeds.

The lands cartel had its offices in the uptown residential Area 9 in Lilongwe.

Among them were officials from the ministry and a Malawian of Asian origin.

Although the police pounced on the cartel, the direction of the case is not yet known to date.

