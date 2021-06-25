MACRA board ignored Information Minister Gospel Kazako’s advise not to go to Dubai

Insolent MACRA board of directors ignored and defied line minister’s advice not to go to Dubai for an orientation workshop and instead do it locally to save money.

Infomation Minister approached the board when he wind of the news that the board members were going to Dubai for training but they rejected his proposal and proceeded with the trip.

In an interview with Nyasa Times Kazako said tried his best to advise the board on the trip but they did not listen, clearly committing an offense of “insubordination warranting dismissal.”

Said Kazako: ” I found the trip to Dubai for training very expensive and I duly advised the board against the idea and I repeatedly asked them to think twice, but my advice was completely ignored.

“This is well recorded and minuted. If we need to change things in this country we must do things differently. The President has sent a strong message on this” added Kazako.

In his speech Friday in Lilongwe, President Chakwera acknowledged that he received a report on the matter from his information minister, Kazako and he was dismayed with the board’s decision.

This means therefore that President Chakwera upon receiving the report from Kazako he decided not to take action against them but rather to ask them to change.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence in an interview said: “The president appointed the board members and therefore he must dismiss them as they have proved that they are a rubble that needs clearing.

“When the president says, MACRA board directors need to change, what does he mean? Change what?”

Added Trapence said: “Trapence said by asking the board to change is in itself an admission that they are doing or they have done something wrong and this why we are demanding that he must dissolve this board and appoint new people.”

Macra board of directors are said to have squandered a staggering K46 million of taxpayers money for attending an unjustified two-week orientation workshop in Dubai.

It is established that every Macra board member is entitled an external travel allowance of US$480 per day, which is equivalent to K386,400 at the exchange rate of K805 to a US dollar – and this means that for the two week period, each board member pocketed not less than K5,409,600.

In total, all the five board members got not less than K27, 048,000

Expenditure for air tickets for all the five was about K7.5 million as each air ticket cost about K1.5 million and on calculations, it shows that Macra spent about K34,548,000 for the board’s allowances and air tickets.

Nyasa Times established that in total, the institution spent around K46,282,250.

