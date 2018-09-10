Wanderers held to a barren draw by Monkebay Marine in charity match

Be Forward Wanderers were given a wake-up call as they were forced into a 0-0 draw against Monkey-Bay Marine in a match on Saturday at Mangochi Stadium oragnised by Mangochi Diocese of the Catholic Church to raise funds.

The hosts were first to react in the 12th minute when one of the strikers shoot outside the box before the ball went wide.

However, it was player of the moment Yamikani Chester who mesmerized was a toast for the spectators with his pace and skill.

In the 16th minute of the match, Chester snaked through three defenders before releasing a thunderous shot which ended in the palms of Marine keeper.

Five minutes later Peter Wadabwa’s shot hit the post.

Marine sacred the Nomads in the 20th minute when they nearly could have scored.

Responding like a wounded buffalo, the Nomads kept Marine on the tight rope as Isaac Kaliat, Misheck Botomani and Chester tried to secure a goal but their efforts proved futile.

In the 34th minute,the Nomads had a chance to score when they were awarded a penalty after Botomani was brought down inside the box.

It was Wadabwa who took the penalty which was well saved by Marine keeper.

In the second half, Nomads coach Bob Mpinganjira made several changes as he introduced some fresh legs from Francisco Madinga, Semion Singa,Julius Kajembe,Precious Msosa and Mike Kaziputa.

The substitutions strengthened the Nomads performance that piled up a lot of pressure but they couldnt find a goal.

However, Nomads left out a number of key players in this encounter like Jaffali Chande, Joseph Kamwendo, Esau Kanyenda, Zicco Mkanda.

The team also missed the services of Alfred Manyozo jnr, Precious Sambani,Rafiq Namwera,Stanely Sanudi and Dennis Chembezi who are with the Flames in Morocco.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :