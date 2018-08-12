Wanderers launch ‘Noma yathu’ SMS promo on TNM

Be Forward Wanderers has launched the 2018 Noma Yathu SMS Promotion as a way of raising additional funding for the club’s operations.

The event which was graced by Wanderers executive committee members, players and supporters took place at Moneymen Club in Blantyre.

The promotion will run on TNM Network and to subscribe supporters should text the word “noma” to 1010.

Services available on this promotion include trivia Questions,fixtures notifications,results notifications,product and service notices and news updates.

In his remarks, Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said from time to time there will be competitions on this code which is permanently for the club and that prizes will be awarded to lucky winners.

“This now means that even supporters who have no access to internet can now get credible news and updates from the club,”said Butao.

Butao also said the database created from this promotion will be used as official evidence of support base and will be used to approach the corporate world to partner the club in more commercialization activities.

Be Forward Wanderers chairperson Gift Mkandawire urged all their fans to contribute something through this SMS promotion.

“This team needs real supporters and not sympathisers.Some of our fans claim they love Wanderers yet all they do is criticise the team when it perfoms poorly but fail to help it financially,” he said.

Club captain Alfred Manyozo and Supporters secretary Mponda commended the Executive committee for this initiative and urged all supporters to patronize this promotion. They said supporters need to move beyond challenges and start being part of the solution.

“Lets all get on board and remember to text noma to 1010 on TNM Network and you are good to go,” said Manyozo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :