Wanderers, Masters in mind games ahead of Carlsberg Cup finals

And as the count down continues, verbal war has already ensued between officials from the two camps.

Masters Security General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda challenged he will resign from his post if his side loses against the Nomads on Saturday.

“We are beating Wanderers and if that fails I am stepping down from my position as General Secretary” said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda has gained a lot of confidence after his side managed to produce a shocking 4-3 win over giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

On the other hand, Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao has described Masters as children who are too little to drink Carlsberg Beer.

“We are a big club and Carlsberg beer is meant for adults. Masters are toddlers and beer is not meant for kids so they are just coming to serve us with Carlsberg and enjoy ourselves” said Butao.

Despite the challenge from Masters to win the cup, Butao said: “As Wanderers, the only thing we know is that come Saturday we are going to grab the Carlsberg Cup”.

However, Masters Coach Abbas Makawa told Nyasa Times on Friday that they are well prepared and not afraid of Wanderers.

“We are not afraid of them we are going to play our normal football and we have told our players that anything happening outside the football pitch is none of our concern” said Makawa.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are three times winners of the Carlsberg Cup since it was first introduced in the year 2000 while Masters will be looking for their first ever major Silverware in top flight football.

The Nomads won the cup in 2000,2015 and 2016.

Road to 2018 finals