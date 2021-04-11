Wanderers move to 9th on log table with win against Chitipa

Troubled Mighty Wanderers on Saturday moved to ninth on the 16-team TNM Super League log table after beating Chitipa United 3-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Defender Francis Mlimbika, midfielders Felix Zulu and Misheck Botoman were on target for the Lali Lubani Road outfit.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said the victory against Chitipa was “much needed” to help boost the high spirits for the club.

Silver Strikers, who are on bye this week, still lead the table with 22 points from 10 games, but second-placed Civo after a 1-1 draw with Tigers on Saturday can overtake them if they beat Ntopwa FC today.

