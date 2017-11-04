Wanderers, Mzuni game cancelled after visitors boycott over security threats: Malawi TNM Super League

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers game with Mzuni FC was cancelled on Saturday afternoon 4th November 2017 at the Balaka Stadium after the visitors refused to enter the stadium before leaving without stepping

their feet on the field of play.

The incident happened the moment the two teams were arriving at the stadium.

There were shouts of hostile comments from the home side players as they disembark from their team bus, some officials and supporters

according to eye witnesses.

“Mzuni players and officials were threatened and intimidated by Wanderers players and officials [Names withheld]” One of the sources

confided in Nyasa Times.

Mzuni officials through their leader of delegation only identified as Agness claimed the Green Intellectuals as Mzuni is famously called were harrassed, assaulted and man-handled by a section of Wanderers supporters as the visitors were trying to enter the stadium.

Other reports gathered by Nyasa Times at the stadium revealed that there was indeed some confrontation between Wanderers supporters and Mzuni officials particulary the Team Doctor, Goalkeeper Trainer and Head Coach Alex Ngwira.

A visit by this reporter at Balaka District Hospital around after 3pm found Mzuni players scattered around the hospital premises.

Others were spotted taking liquour in their pockets while those who claimed to be assaulted were being examined by doctors.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Treasurer Tiya Somba who was at the hospital could not be drawn to comment on the way forward as he was busy trying to mediate the two sides as well as collecting reports from all relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the ball is in Sulom hands upon receiving all needed reports to map the way forward.

