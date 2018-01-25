Wanderers star Chande returns to training after injury: Kaliati now fit and well

As the countdown to the first leg of their CAF Champions league assignment against AS Vita continues, TNM Super league Champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have received a timely boost with the return to training of their goal sniper Jaffalie Chande.

Apart from Chande, the Nomads faithful can now afford a smile with news that their playmaker Isaac “Chair” Kaliati who has been out due to illness is also back with only match fitness a challenge before he finally joins the rest of the squad for the preparations.

Chande has been on and off during Wanderer’s preparations due to what can be described as personal matters raising fear amongst supporters that this may affect the team’s performance in the CAF competition.

However, a visit to the team’s training ground at Blantyre Sports Club by Nyasa Times confirmed his presence with his Coaches describing it as a timely boost.

Speaking to Nyasa Times at the end of the first session of their training for Wednesday, Assistant Coach Bob Mpinganjira said Chande’s presence is a great addition considering his experience.

“We knew he would return. He is someone we highly value and his return gives us enough confidence ahead the Vita match. Perhaps the only setback is that he needs enough time to regain his match fitness but its not something that should give us headache because we know his abilities,” said Bob.

Commenting on Kaliati, the former Nomads and Flames striker said they have been informed by their team doctors that he is ready to start some light training before he joins the rest of the squad.

“We still keeping our faith that he may return as soon as possible. We want to have enough options with him (referring to Kaliati )as among our most reliable wingers. We are told he is feeling good now after some illness but still more we have a good backup if we fail to have him fully fit before the first leg,” he said.

Meanwhile, Club Captain Joseph Kamwendo has described the team’s new recruits as a great addition to the already excellent squad. Kamwendo who won his first league title with Wanderers last year, a club where he is regarded as a living legend then assured Malawians that his side won’t dissappoint them in the continent”s elite league.

“Look, we got Blessings Tembo, Dennis Chembezi, Daniel Kumwenda, Peter Cholopi and the young goalkeeper William Thole and others, all these are players with national team experience and have been very reliable to their teams and their coming to our family is a plus.

“I can assure Malawians that we are ready to die for them in this battle. Some of us have played football for so long and this accords the team enough confidence to take on any opponent . Talk of myself, Junior Manyozo, Harry Nyirenda, Lucky Malata, Essau Kanyenda, Foster Namwera, Francis Mlimbika, and Peter Wadabwa, all these are names that have been in he game some time now,” said the smiling Kamwendo.

Since the onset of their preparations, the team has played two friendly matches winning one and losing one as well. Their first friendly was against reigning Mozambican league champion which they lost before thumping Masters Security last weekend at the Bingu National Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :