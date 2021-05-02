Warriors torture Amagetto Kids

It is a tour started on a bad note by Ntopwa Football Club (The Amagetto Kids) in the northern region as they were silenced with a 1-2 loss at the hands of hosts Mzuzu Warriors on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League.

Both sides were coming into this encounter after a string of miserable losses with the Warriors conspicuously at the very bottom of the log table.

The win by Mzuzu Warriors on Saturday is so significant as it has magically lifted them from bottom of the table to position 15 with 10 points now, from a total of 13 games. Mighty Tigers are now at the bottom with 9 points, also from 13 games but they face in form Silver Strikers this Sunday.

Warriors have to meet The Ingwina Swamwa Karonga on Monday at Karonga Stadium to try and bag some more three points in a quest to fully escape relegation; a task that coach Gilbert Chirwa knows is not at all easy.

The Ntopwa boys are still on position 11 with 20 points from 14 games now. Ekwendeni Hammers form their next assignment this Sunday at the same venue.

The visitors were the first to put a mark on the score sheet through a penalty kick converted by their captain, Mphatso Magaleta, 8 minutes from recess as the first half ended goalless. Magaleta was tripped in the 18-metre box by a Warriors defender and referee Ken Ngwira had no choice but to award the visitors a penalty.

The Warriors could equalise in the 69th minute when their corner taken from the left resulted into a goalmouth scramble and substitute George Chaomba, alone unmarked, regrettably shot wide with goalkeeper Richard Mwaila already beaten.

The home side found an equaliser in the 80th minute when Gift Kasambara headed the ball into the visitors’ net after another goalmouth scramble emanating from yet another beautifully taken corner kick.

Taniel Mhango for Mzuzu Warriors scored the winning goal, six minutes before full time.

Coach Gilbert Chirwa said the game was tough but his charges worked hard to win the game.

“Today we started quite well. We allowed Ntopwa to attack us and they got the penalty. But we told the boys to work hard. We equalised and finally scored a winner. We will encourage the boys to work extra harder so that we can do well on Monday when we meet Karonga United,” said Chirwa.

The losing coach, Isaac Jomo Osman, said his charges lost concentration towards the end of the match.

“It was good game. My boys played well but lost concentration towards the end. We missed a lot of chances and we were denied a clear penalty and that put off my players as well,” Osman remarked.

