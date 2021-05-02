Mulanje district council launches DDF school project, launching two others soon

Mulanje District Council Chair, Councillor Richard Chikhwakhwa has called upon communities in the district to take ownership of various development projects that government and its partners initiate and take care of them to yield maximum benefits.

He was speaking on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Nyengeni Primary School in Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area in Mulanje Central constituency where he presided over the official of construction of Waluma Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) under the Mulanje District Development Fund. Under the fund and during this phase, the council will also construct a new school block at Nkuta Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje Southeast constituency and a new police unit at Chief Nthiramanja’s headquarters in Mulanje Southwest constituency.

“We, as a district council, are extremely excited that this and other projects in the district are finally taking off. These developments are vital in ensuring that the people’s lives within the catchment areas improve for the better,” said the council chair, urging the people of Group Village Chief Waluma to take keen interest in the CDSS project, especially by taking part in ensuring the speedy completion of the project.

“These are multi-million Kwacha projects and it will therefore be imperative that after completion the people take ownership of them and guard against abuse and vandalism. We want our grand and great grandchildren to benefit as well in the future.

Parliamentarian of the area, Kondwani Nankhumwa, expressed happiness that finally, Waluma will have its own secondary school considering that previously, children walked long distances to access secondary education.

“For example, the nearest secondary school is at Chisitu, which is seven kilometres away. Now we can celebrate at the prospect of our children acquiring secondary education right at their doorsteps,” said Nankhumwa who is also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and DPP Vice President responsible for the Southern Region.

He said the importance cannot be overemphasized because it is one of the fundamental aspects of social and economic development for any nation. Education investment is a very important investment that any government cannot ignore to ensure genuine development.

“Government and its partners must continue to hugely investing education because besides being a right for every child, education ensures them good life in future including better employment chances and a health life,” said Nankhumwa.

He told constituents who attended the official launch ceremony that it is commitment to ensure that the face of the constituency completely improves where people are able to easily access healthcare, clean water, education, electricity, produce markets and good roads, among others.

Lonjezo Chigongono from the council’s public works department took Nankhumwa on a tour of the construction site. Chigongono was accompanied by the Director of Administration Grey Mkwanda, Deputy District Community Development Officer Thoko Supayo, Councillors Nyepwa Moyo, Mike Sikinala, Brazio Isaac and Thokozani Namoyo.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by fellow legislator from Mulanje West Yusuf Nthenda and members of his constituency committee led by constituency Governor Smart Ngalande.

