Phyzix takes his ‘Flaws’ to SA, UK and US

“The new album, Flaws is inherently good.”

Malawi’s evergreen and multi-award winning afro-hiphop royalty, multi-faceted rapper, songwriter and record producer is taking his new sixteen-track ‘Flaws’ album for listening parties in three continents of the world, Africa, Europe and America to give his fans and followers abroad a good feel of his latest musical offerings from July this year.

International manager and brand promoter for the Malawian lyrist and music bars slayer, Phyzix also known as Captain Bae and Gamba wa Suit, Ashley Williams, Managing Director for Platinum Records Inc. (PRI) in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times announced that in a quest to internationalise the Flaws album, ‘team Phyzo’ have organised a slew of listening parties in South Africa, (SA) the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States Of America (USA).

Williams who is based in the UK’s capital, London, said: “We have lined up a spate of Phyzix’s ‘Flaws’ album listening sessions in bid to give people the opportunity to listen to the album in its entirety.

This is a an opportunity for friends and family to come together after a long period of time after being indoors over a year due to the the global ravaging pandemic, the novel coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19.

“Other than songs from his new album, there will also be his other songs in the mix that will be played later on after the new album listening is over. I promise it will be a great time for those that will attend these listening parties.”

Williams said Phyzix is one of the unique, focussed and hardworking musicians in the business and he has the potential to hit the rooftop on a global scale adding that his record label is making arrangements for the the Malawian celebrated sensational hiphop artist.

Said Williams: “We will be announcing dates and venues for the resplendent events in due course, after sorting out some stuff as regards Covid -19 protocols. We are also making arrangements for Phyzix to attend all of these parties in the three continents.”

“At these (listening) parties, the idea is for people to be able to ask questions, share thoughts on the album and interact with like-minded people. There will also be a chance to have an interface with Phyzix as well a photo opportunity,” said Williams.

The ‘very good, very good’ rapper and proprietor of It’s Only Entertainment (IOE) record label, Phyzix, real name, Noel Chikoleka who is a banker, marketer and entrepreneur speaking to Nyasa Times in a separate interview, said: “I am excited about the upcoming album listening parties, which my international brand management consortium, Platinum Records Inc. have organising and I am very grateful for that.

“On my part, with my management team in Malawi, we are working on how best to live up to the billing as this appears so huge. We will give our best shot. All and above,

“I would like to thank my fans all over the world for trusting me with their entertainment. I thank God for them for without the fans, there can never be Phyzix,” said the Momo creator.

An album listening party is a gathering of likeminded music crazy-heads where a new album or a music video is premiered and people enjoy and appreciate the music.

US based Malawian DJ Sam Kumbatira, who is known as Sammy K reacting to the news, he said: “This sounds like a good plan and I am ready for it. Bring it on. I have had the opportunity to listen to all the songs and I can independently confirm that the album is loaded. There are great songs on the album. He took his time making sumptuous tunes.

In UK, Binna O’brien Mponela described Phyzix as a sublime and unique rapper saying he is looking forward to attending the listening party.

“The new album is inherently good. Phyzix is a top lad. Can’t wait for the showdown.”

Edwin Nthipela Chilamba Banda, a lawyer and former DJ and currently working and living in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa said he is looking forward for the showdown and have fun.

Noel Chikoleka, professionally known as Phyzix, is a Malawian rapper, songwriter and record producer. Born and raised in Area 12, Lilongwe, he is regarded as one of the most successful artists in Malawi. In 2008, he established his own record label and media company, It’s Only Entertainment – IOE (fka Bantu Records).

The Mwachibwana star, Phyzix rose to fame with the release of his successful single “Cholapitsa” (2006) and debut studio album, The Lone Ranger LP (2009) which produced the successful singles “Gamba”, “Usodzi” and “Abwana”.

Chikoleka, one of the successful young man, is a multi-award-winning, best-selling and hit-making Hip Hop Artist. He has won awards for Artist of the Year (Male), Album of the Year (Gamba Season) and Song of the Year (Makofi) at the 2020 Malawi Hip Hop Awards. He also won Best Hip Hop Act and Album of the Year (Gamba Season) at the 2020 UMP Awards.

PhChikoleka in his free time he like to serve in his community as a Champion for Youth, Women and the Environment and under his belt, the ‘Chibelemuda Changanga’ rapper more than any other history has released 14 albums between 2006 and 2021 including joint album with Barry One; The Diaries (2018).

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!