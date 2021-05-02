Chinese Government donates security equipment to Malawi Police

“We really appreciate the kind gesture.”

The Chinese government has donated some security equipment worth K200 million to the Malawi Police to help curb crime in the country.

The donated equipment include, among others, 300 tents, bullet proofs, handcuffs and binoculars.

Chinese Ambassador to Lilongwe Liu Hongyang making the donation said the Republic of China is committed in ensuring that Malawi is a safe place as regards peace and security.

“The bilateral relationship between Republic of China and the people of Malawi is solid and healthy. We thought it prudent to support Malawi in its effort in fighting crime,” said. Hongyang.

Receiving the donation on behalf the Malawi government at National Police headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe, Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda assured the general public that the Malawi police is working tirelessly to fight and prevent crimes.

“The police is on crime watch 24/7 around the clock fighting crime and there is no safe haven for criminals and this timely donation will go a long way in making sure that people who break the law are dealt with according to the law.

“On behalf of the Malawi government and her people would like to thank the Chinese government for their continued support. We really appreciate the kind gesture,” said Chimwendo Banda.

Of late Malawi has been experiencing a wave of attack towards innocents citizens and the Banks.

Few days ago Banks complained to the the Inspector General of Police to intervene on the increase of theft which saw the banks losing of huge sums of Money.

He made the remarks at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe where he received donated security equipment worth K200 million, Chimwendo said Government is taking serious measures in addressing all security issues and concerns in Malawi.

Chimwendo re-affirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that security systems are built in the country.

Chimwendo told the Chinese Ambassador, Hongyang that President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration is ensuring that security systems in the country are built and strengthened so that people should live without fear.

