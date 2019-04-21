Wasteful Malawi held to barren draw in eSwatini

Malawi Senior National Team on Saturday 20th April 2019 salvaged a vital single point after they were held 0-0 in the 2020 Championship of African Nations (Chan) first round first leg encounter against Eswatini formerly known as Swaziland.

The match was played away at Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini.

Newly appointed Head Coach Meke Mwase who replaced Belgian Ronny van Geneugden’s (RVG) took on board almost a full gang of players used by the departed expatriate.

He featured Enerst Kankhobwe in goals while Stanly Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Gomezgani Chirwa and Captain John Lanjesi were entrusted with defensive duties.

In midfield, the Flames started with Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Patrick Phiri, Micium Mhone and Chikoti Chirwa.

The current domestic Tnm Super League leading scorer Khuda Muyaba and Chiukepo Msowoya started upfront.

In a game monitored on Times Radio, Malawi looked more offensive in the opening 15 minutes getting back to back corners in the process but Eswatini defense stood solid.

The home side had a single clear chance in the 18th minute and again another clear cut chance in the 35th minute when one of their attackers managed a breakthrough to find himself in a one on one situation with Kakhobwe who produced a world class save to deny the hosts the lead.

The state of affairs at half time was no goals.

After recess, Malawi continued with their attacking minded in search of the lead until in the 80th minute when they gave up and switched to 4-5-1 formation aiming to settle for a draw.

Two substitutions were made as Mike Mkwate came in for Patrick Phiri while Chimwemwe Idana replaced Chiukepo Msowoya.

Speaking in an interview with Times Radio after the match, Flames Assistant Coach Lovemore Fazili hailed the players for the spirited performance.

He described the result as fair considering the fact that the return leg will be played on home soil.

However, Fazili blamed players for lack of composure and being wasteful upfront despite creating several scoring opportunities.

He therefore promised that the technical team will work on the problem before the return leg to be played in a week time

