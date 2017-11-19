Waxy K, Gwamba and Fredokiss win big at Malawi UMP awards: Apse Mtima is song of the year

Urban Music People (UMP) has awarded musicians, industry personnel for their hardwork and accomplishment with new kid on the block Waxy K, old timers Gwamba and Fredokiss winning big.

The star studded red carpet event took place at Bingu International Convention Center on Saturday night.

Waxy K, whose rise to stardom came with his Zazii record, capturing everyone’s attention is now Best New Act.

Gwamba went home with two accolades for Best Gospel Act and Album of the year for Jesus Is My Boss CD. His feature in Kell Kays Mr Yesu also found him being part winner of Best Collaboration award.

Tough choices reigned in Best Live Act category as Tay Grin had a great year putting up extraordinary push but it was Fredokiss with his massive ghetto free shows that took the night.

As if that was not enough, the newly signed NBS Bank ambassador won two more categories in Best Hip Hop and Artist of the year.

Fredokiss attributed all this success to God.

“I am grateful to God. There will more hard work from here,” he said.

Song of the year went to Malceba for his Apse Mtima record which undoubtedly deserved the win as it is the most talked about and has changed the vocabulary of the urban slang.

Disappointment for Stich Fray as he had the highest nominations in five categories but ended up with no gong.

Fans took to social media to express themselves.

One Repro K said “If you ever feel sad, remember Stitch Fray got most nominations at UMP 2017 but walked out empty handed”.

Another casualty is Purple C. The reggae dancehall artist was regarded as a favourate to win however, the Don Malinga Mafia reigned supreme and so did Sangie in the female category.

Tapps Bandawe was honoured for his exemplary work in championing urban music in the country. He was awarded the prestigious Lifetime achievement award.

In the newly introduced SADC act category, Cassper Nyovest emerged winner.

In a message via Twitter, the South African said he was grateful that his Family Tree label had achieved another accolade.

Here is a full list of UMP 2017 award winners :

Best Live – Fredokiss

Best Group/duo – Bossaro Music Group

Best Band – Mizu Band

Best Gospel Act- Gwamba

Best Collaboration – Kell Kay feat Gwamba “Mr Yesu”

Best Reggae Dancehall – Malinga Mafia

Best New Act – Waxy K

Best RnB – Kell Kay

Best Female Artist – Sangie

Best SADC Act – Cassper Nyovest

Best Hip Hop Act- Fredokiss

Video of the year- Dj Nathan Tunes feat Hazel Mak. Gwetsa

Best Video Director – Sukez

Album of the year – Gwamba “Jesus Is My Boss”

Producer of the year – BFB

Artist of the year – Fredokiss

Song of the Year – Macelba “Apse Mtima”

