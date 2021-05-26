We have created a lot of jobs so far – President Chakwera.

“The road infrastructure developments and other projects taking place in the country have created jobs, as well.”

State President Lazarus Chakwera says the Tonse Alliance led government has so far created a lot of jobs since assuming office in June 2020.

The well-speaking Malawian leader was in Parliament Wednesday to respond to questions from the Members of Parliament in line with the constitutional order.

President Chakwera, who is the first leader since Malawi attained a multiparty democracy in 1993 to go to Parliament to face the August House, outlined to the legislators how his administration is delivering the flagship promise of creating one million jobs in the country.

Said Chakwera: “We have created a lot of jobs since we took office, for instance, the Agricultural input Program (AIP) has created thousands of businesses and a lot of people are employed in those businesses.

“Further, the road infrastructure developments and other developmental projects taking place in the country have created jobs as well.”

Chakwera told the House that a job is not defined as only the one that people work in the offices, a job is any activity, which brings food on the table.

“The affordable input programme has created jobs through transportation, storage more health care workers have been recruited since I assumed office to me any work that provide liveable income is a job,” Chakwera said.

President Chakwera said his government will be able to supply the country with data once the tracking mechanism has been done.

On a different note, President Chakwera commended Parliament for confirming Martha Chizuma as Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau and specifically applauded Dowa North East Parliamentarian Sam Dalitso Kawale for writing the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) to reverse the decision.

The president also thanked Mwanza West Parliamentarian and chair of PAC, Joyce Chitsulo for leading her committee in rescinding the decision not to confirm Chizuma, who is dubbed, the legal bulldozer.

“What the Public Appointments Committee has done is commendable and that is precisely what this country needed. Thank you to everyone who took part in the process.

