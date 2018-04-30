Wellington Mwangonde ‘the Bulldozer ‘ claims Mr Karonga title

Like father like son, Wellington Mwangonde, popularly known as ‘the bulldozer ‘ was crowned new Mr Karonga on Saturday in a stiff competition that was held at the district Museum Hall.

The bulldozer, son of former Mr Malawi, Mr Olympia and founder of Weight Lifting and Body Building Association of Malawi (WABAM), Isaac Mwangonde defeated 15 contestants right from the beginning, as the crowd kept on singing ‘the bulldozer, bulldozer… immediately he entered the stage, to show his muscles.

Speaking after the release of the results, bulldozer said he was grateful with the support he overwhelmingly received from the crowd, adding he was not surprised with the victory because he worked extra hard whip the rest.

“This should send a stern warning to the incumbent Mr Malawi, his position is shaken, I finished position 2 on Mr Karonga in 2015 and position 3 on Ulayaclassics competition in 2017, now I am Mr Karonga, what will fail me from claiming Mr Malawi position,” bulldozer asked.

Jacob Mwangonde came second while Lupakisho Katana won third position.

The event that was presided over by judges, Mosted Simwela, Clement Sichali and Dan Mwakainga who is the main sponsor with K550,000 was the second of its kind after a break in 2016 to 2017 due to lack of sponsorship.

Mwakainga thanked the participants for their commitment and urged them to continue working hard, while asking more sponsorship next year.

Over 300 people thronged the hall including many women spectators who braved the chilly weather, saying such activities are rare in the district hence took it as a golden chance to have a glimpse.

“I am very excited with this sporting event, women look forward to more entertaining occasions like this, we care not meant for the kitchen only.

“Let me register my happiness that the long waited Mr Karonga has finally come to pass, congratulations to the winner and I encourage all other participants to pull up their socks based on what they have taken on the score board,” Beatrice Muthali said.

The event coordinator, Benny Chibuwe Phiri said the Karonga function has just marked the kick starting of many similar activities like Mr Lilongwe, Blantyre, Chitipa, Mzuzu and Mangochi in an effort to support government’s agenda on promoting youths through sports in the country.

Some of the sponsors include, Frank Mwenefumbo, Charles Ulaya, Eliot Mussa with K50, 000 each and Mangasulwa Mwangonde with K20, 000 among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :