WEMAS rewards healthy clients with 25% cash back prizes

WELLA Medical Aid Society Limited (WEMAS) on Monday gave back cash ranging from K168, 000 to K363, 000 to some of its clients who have not gone to the hospital or incurred any medical bill over the last 12 months.

Apparently, it is the policy of the company to give an option to its clients to withdraw 25 percent of the premiums at the end of the year.

Speaking at the handover of cheques to two of the clients who qualified for the cash back, WEMAS Chief Executive Officer, MacDonald Wella, said his company is striving to be unique from the rest of health insurance companies in Malawi by rewarding clients who have lived healthy lives over the past one year.

“We do this to appreciate our customers as well as to motivate our customers to live a healthier life. Actually, our goal is to ensure that our clients live healthier lives and going to the hospital should be the last resort,” said Wella.

Speaking on behalf of the Cash Back Recipients for 2022, Eston Mgala, who received K363, 000, said the cash he had received would help him settle some of the bills his family incurred during the funeral of his mother three months ago.

“Actually, I joined this medical insurance company because of this ‘Cash Back Policy’. I didn’t want to join a company where I would just lose everything even when I have not visited the hospital for the last one year,” said Mgala.

He encouraged Malawians to join WEMAS, arguing that is where value for money counts.

WEMAS was established in March 2020 to provide innovative health insurance products in Malawi. So far, it has established itself as an innovative medical insurance company with the capacity to provide unmatched medical services in Malawi.

The company prides itself as a home of specialists in the provision of administration services to organisations, which run their own in-house medical schemes.

Its Chief Executive Officer, MacDonald Wella, is an accomplished manager with over 20 years senior management experience in the health insurance industry, having a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Malawi, The Polytechnic.

He is also a Chartered Insurer and holds an Advanced Diploma in Insurance from the Chartered Insurance Institute of the United Kingdom. His role in Wella Medical Aid Society Limited is to provide vision and leadership in order to achieve the best service possible.

