Curriculum review vital in achieving 2063 development agenda-Nyalonje

Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje, has said review of the country’s curriculum is very important so that learners are exposed to a kind of education that will play a role in achieving the Malawi 2063 development agenda.

Nyalonje was speaking in Lilongwe during the launch of four children’s books authored by Mary Pendame, a Malawian based in Kenya.

She added that it was quite encouraging to see Malawians taking their time to write books suitable for Malawian children.

“The primary curriculum is reviewed after a cycle of eight years. As we review the primary school curriculum, we also review that of teacher training.

“We haven’t reviewed the primary curriculum since 2008. During this period, a number of issues have cropped up, one of which is the Malawi 2063 development agenda. Our education at all levels must be in line with this development agenda,” Nyalonje told the local media.

Commenting on her books, Pendame said she realised the importance of stories in teaching and learning.

“Children like reading stories accompanied by attractive pictures. I hope to continue authoring more story books for children,” she said.

The books have been written in English, French and Chichewa.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education together with the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE) is also reviewing the country’s secondary curriculum.

