WEMAS spoils corporate customers with Christmas breakfasts

In appreciation for the contribution corporate customers have made to its unprecedented growth, Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS) celebrated its Christmas festivities with its corporate customers drawn from across the country.

The company held three separate Christmas breakfasts in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu where the customers enjoyed sumptuous meals while sharing love and companionship of a service provider and a client.

WEMAS Chief Executive Officer MacDonald Wella said the Christmas breakfasts not only served a commitment to the highest standard of service, but also to recognize the contribution corporate customers are making to the growth of the company.

“This engagement was organized in order to appreciate our customers as well as our stakeholders who have supported us throughout the year. This year, business has been fair. In fact, we are the fastest growing medical insurance company in Malawi,” said Wella.

He said the company tripled its business during the year, a feat he attributed to hard work and dedication of its workforce and the support from corporate customers.

“Despite the economic challenges, which were there, we were able to grow. We had set our goal and vision to be the number one medical insurance company in Malawi by the year 2030 when we clock 10 years. So, we are driving towards that – the outlook for 2023 is very positive to us,” said Wella.

One of the customers from DAPP, Elijah Jumbo, appreciated the gesture demonstrated by WEMAS had motivated him to continue trusting the company.

Wemas is a professional managed medical scheme with its fastest growing business in Malawi as they stand as innovative medical assurance in the country.

