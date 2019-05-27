Wendy Harawa geared to launch debut gospel album ‘Mundisunge Ndinu’

Renowned Malawian songbird Wendy Harawa has confirmed that she is more than ready to launch her first ever full gospel album entitled ‘Mundisunge Ndinu’.

This is her first gospel album since turning to Christ in 2018.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, the artist said Malawians should expect fire works on the launch day.

The event will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the Capital Lilongwe on Saturday 1st May 2019.

“The launch has everything special about it; from the heavy line up of the music ministers all award winning by the way, to the new me. One just has to come and see what the Lord has done. It will be a night of wonders and Blessings,” said Harawa who earlier this month was decorated with a Supplication Song Award at the Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards (MGWMA) held in Kenya.

The hit ‘Chisomo’ a song she collaborated with Malawi’s celebrated musician and producer Lulu and gifted Nigerian gospel artist Jimmy D Psalmist crystallized the veteran musician at the gala awards.

The worship song centralizes much on the power of God.

She was nominated in two categories – Outstanding Petition/Supplication Song of Excellence and Outstanding Collaboration Song of Excellence.

The other award went to Joel Lwaga and Minister Chris Shalom.

Wendy has dropped three singles off her new album and they include ‘Hossana’ and ‘M’busa Wanga’.

During the launch, Wendy has lined up a cream of giant gospel musicians including Armstrong Kalua also known as Onesimus, Patience Namadingo and the Mighty Great Angels Choir.

The guest artist will be Nigerian Jimmy D. Psalmist.

Advanced standard and VIP tickets for the launch are currently on the market and are going at K6,000 and K8,000 respectively .

They can be purchased at Acres Gate Way Mall, Maula and Area 18 Puma Filling Stations.

