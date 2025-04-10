What’s Really Going On in MCP? Confusion, Denials, and Legal Chaos Rock the Party

A cloud of confusion, credibility issues, and alleged legal manipulation is now hovering over the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), threatening to expose deeper cracks within the country’s oldest political party—just as it braces for what could be one of the most defining electoral seasons in recent memory.

At the centre of this storm is a court case challenging the legitimacy of MCP’s regional and district committees—a matter that was expected to remain a quiet internal housekeeping issue, but which has now exploded into a public scandal that raises serious questions about internal governance, transparency, and political ethics within the party.

Two individuals—Mosi Dyce Milanzi and Clement Mwakatundu—who appear on court documents as co-claimants alongside lead applicant Lovemore Chauwa, have dropped a bombshell: they say they never authorized any legal action, let alone agreed to be part of the suit against their own party.

“I was shocked to hear my name listed among the litigants,” said one of them. “This is news to me.”

How does a high-profile court case move forward with fake claimants? Who inserted their names—deliberately or otherwise—and why? These are questions the party hierarchy and the legal system must urgently answer.

Legal Circus or Political Hit Job?

The man behind the legal action, Lovemore Chauwa, is being represented by lawyer Clement Mwala, who now claims he’s only representing Chauwa and not the other two.

“The application is strictly for Chauwa,” said Mwala in a defensive interview, as if the appearance of two ghost claimants on official court documents was just a clerical error.

But Deputy Secretary General of MCP, Gerald Kazembe, is not having it. Furious and determined to defend the party’s name, Kazembe has vowed to take legal action against Mwala, accusing him of misconduct and dragging the party through unnecessary legal mud.

So now we must ask: Is this a legitimate legal challenge? Or a politically staged ambush—perhaps even a sign of deeper factional battles within MCP’s ranks?

Silent Power Struggles or Explosive Incompetence?

Whether this is a case of internal sabotage, desperate political posturing, or gross incompetence in legal representation, the fact remains: MCP is in disarray.

This isn’t just about committee legitimacy. It’s about accountability, internal democracy, and trust—all of which now hang in the balance.

What kind of leadership allows such a circus to unfold? How can a party that claims to represent national unity and democratic values fail to properly vet legal actions brought against it—by its own members, no less?

What’s Next?

The High Court is set to rule on May 9 on the application for an injunction, which seeks to stop MCP from conducting its primary elections. But regardless of what the court decides, the damage is already done.

The party of Kamuzu Banda, now led by President Lazarus Chakwera, finds itself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons—again.

If MCP can’t manage its own internal affairs with integrity and order, how can it claim the moral and political high ground on national governance?

Malawians are watching. And they’re not amused.

