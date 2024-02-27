Where are you InterCity Bus Service?

In the bustling city of Lilongwe, where traffic jams were a daily ordeal, hope arrived in the form of the launch of InterCity Bus Service.

Launched amidst grandeur and fanfare, it promised to alleviate the city’s perpetual congestion and bring an innovation unseen before.

However, two months later, the streets remain devoid of these much-anticipated buses, leaving the citizens bewildered and skeptical.

Louis Chipofya, the Managing Partner of Nyengo Consulting, has found himself at the center of the storm.

Nyengo Consulting, tasked with crafting a groundbreaking Go-to-Market strategy for the bus service, was also responsible for orchestrating the media frenzy surrounding its unveiling. Yet, despite their efforts, the buses are nowhere to be found.

When questioned about the delay, he reveals the intricate web of challenges that have stalled the project. While the launch had been a spectacle, the critical integration of mobile payment systems with TNM Mpamba and Airtel Money have not been finalized. The buses remain idle, their potential passengers unable to subscribe to routes or make payments through the envisioned digital channels.

As Lilongwe’s residents grow increasingly restless, rumours are swirling about the fate of the InterCity Bus Service. Some speculated financial woes, while others whispered of internal discord between the equity partners and staff.

Chipofya, a former TNM and Press Corporation executive, remains tight-lipped, offering only cryptic assurances that the service’s future will be revealed in due time.

Meanwhile, the city’s traffic congestion persists, mocking the promise of relief that had once seemed within reach. With each passing day, hopes have waned, and skepticism deepens.

The missing buses have become a symbol of unfulfilled promises and dashed aspirations by unprepared entrepreneurs, haunting the streets of Lilongwe like specters of what could have been.

As the months roll by, the once-celebrated InterCity Bus Service may fade into obscurity, leaving behind unanswered questions and a city still mired in gridlock.

And amidst the chaos and confusion, Chipofya’s enigmatic words linger: “The equity partners shall announce when they are ready. Hopefully sooner than later.” But for the restless inhabitants of Lilongwe, the wait for clarity stretches on, with no end in sight.

