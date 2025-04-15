“Where Is the Church?” — Mutharika Slams Religious Silence Amid Malawi Crisis

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has launched a scathing attack on religious leaders and quasi-faith organizations for what he called their “deafening silence” in the face of the country’s worsening socio-economic crisis and moral decay under the current administration.

Speaking during a powerful prayer session organized by 56 pastors from the Nkhoma Synod of the CCAP, Mutharika expressed shock and disappointment at how many church bodies—once vocal watchdogs—have chosen to look the other way as corruption, incompetence, and unethical leadership erode the nation’s foundation.

“When the people are suffering, when leadership fails, and corruption becomes the new normal—where is the voice of the Church?” he challenged.

Mutharika commended the Nkhoma Synod pastors for what he called “a bold and prophetic act,” thanking them for their prayers and solidarity.

“Your courage gives me strength. Your prayers are not just for me—they are for a broken Malawi,” he said, describing the Chakwera administration as “clueless and detached from the pain of ordinary citizens.” He predicted that real change is on the horizon, hinting at a political shift expected by September this year.

Surrounded by top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials—including Vice President for the Centre Alfred Gangata, Regional Governor David Kambalame, Youth Director Norman Chisale, and other senior members—Mutharika urged Malawians to continue seeking divine intervention.

“In moments of national suffering, no politician can save us. Only God can. But we must speak. We must act. And we must pray,” he said, drawing loud applause from the clergy and supporters in attendance.

