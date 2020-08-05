Where there is looting, there is a Chanco graduate: Prof. Kanyongolo, what are you teaching?

There is a good reason why University of Malawi’s Chancellor College (Chanco) is also known as the college that God loves the most.

It is called so because, being a center of liberal arts, much of what is taught there centers on moulding a human resource that should responsibly, efficiently and effectively manage affairs of the public.

In fact, there is no model of responsibility, efficiency and effectiveness than the values that God left us with both in the Holy Quran and Holy Bible.

In creating the nation of Malawi, God knew we would need responsible people to lead and manage our public affairs; as such, He whispered wisdom to our founding fathers in the 1960s to come up with Chanco—a place where values of leadership and management are inculcated in the learners.

This is why it is at Chanco where professional teachers are molded to help build an upright generation that is responsibly educated.

That is why it is Chanco where social sciences—economics, sociology and psychology—are taught to help mold people that will develop and execute economic policies that respond to the need needs of our society.

That is why it is at Chanco where humanities—such as literature, philosophy, theology, etc.—are at taught to build people that will lead in processes of defining and preserving our culture to ensure we are a nation of purpose and direction.

This is why it is at Chanco where public administration and political science are taught with a prime goal to build responsible leaders to run our institutions both in public and private.

That is why it is at Chanco where law is taught by giants such as Professor Edge Kanyongolo to help mold a human resource that will stand up and defend the rights of the people and ensure that justice is not just done but also seen to be done.

But look, Professor Kanyongolo, the monsters that, lately, you have been producing at the Chanco—the college you and God loves the most?

Truth be told, the past decade has seen Malawians sunk deep into absolute poverty, all because of failed leadership that, evidently, run the nation by ransacking every coin in the public purse.

What’s shocking is that at every point of revelation regarding the loot of public resources, there is always a flurry of Chanco graduates either being on the frontlines of looting or collaborating with those who were looting.

Just look at the list of those that have been arrested, accused or allegedly involved in large scale looting of public resources.

Look at Ralph Kasambara, Paul Mphwiyo, Collins Magalasi, you name them.

And there are those that, using their higher offices, did everything to let Malawians down.

Think of the Bright Molande as chief advisor to Peter Mutharika; Lloyd Muhara as Chief Secretary to government; Sudi Sulaimana of coup-plots; you name them.

I have only picked a few. But if we were to do an audit regarding people who loot public resources, even in non-governmental organizations, graduates from Chanco will always top the list.

What is wrong with the education that the revered Professor Edge Kanyongolo and his friends are inculcating into the brains of these students?

Malawians are betrayed by Chanco. They are beginning to feel that the entire graduate thing is underrated as it is not helping build a better Malawi.

