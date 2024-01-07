Who will stop Big Bullets? Wins Airtel Top as soldiers surrenders to them

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has written another page in Malawi’s football history books after fulfilling its ‘Quadruple’ dream with triumph over Airtel Top 8 final match against MAFCO FC at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

This mean that the Peoples’ Team has swept four major trophies in 2023 Malawi football season.

In 2023, Bullets triumphed over FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, and firth TNM Super League Championship in a roll. The team has been pre-dominantly making headlines on titles for the past five years.

On Saturday, the Peoples’ Team sealed the deal with Airtel Top 8 Trophy after beating MAFCO FC with two goals to one. This is the second Airtel Trophy for Bullets after getting it first in 2021.

This was a repeated affair between MAFCO and Bullets, after the two team met in 2023 FDH Cup final that saw the Salima-based soldiers miserably losing to the Palestines.

22nd minute Lanjesi Nkhoma’s goal with an assist from Anthony Mfune’s set-piece had put Bullets in front, but fans were put to silence after their defender Nickson Nyasulu hit back on his own net in 34th minute to level the scoreline to one all at halftime. There was a communication breakdown between Nyasulu and Clyde Senaji.

Lanjesi Nkhoma came back with the second goal through rebound after Nickson Nyasulu’s 72nd Minute penalty got saved by MAFCO goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa.

In his response after the match MAFCO FC Coach Pritchard Mwansa conceeded defeat, saying it was in their game plan to win the Airtel Top 8 finals, but the match didn’t go on their way.

“We have lost the match, but my boys fought bravely. From now we move forward as a team.” explained Mwansa.

He however praised his players’ hardworking spirit, though they lost the match.

Meanwhile, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Callisto Pasuwa described “Togetherness” as the success behind the 2023 triumphs.

Pasuwa said, “Our success goes to all players, fans, technical team and many others who wished the team well in 2023 season.”

He however pointed that the team struggled to pick up performance during the first half of 2023 season because of many injuries experienced, but tried to advise young players to believe on themselves, so do they triumphed.

On the other hand, Airtel Malawi Chief Executive Officer Charles Kamoto expressed gratitude over how the competition has been officiated, and described the final match as “enjoyable, interesting, and a better team won”.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets went away with K17 million prize money and a Trophy.

