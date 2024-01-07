Zomba legislator blocks truck carrying food

January 7, 2024 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Zomba Malosa parliamentarian Grace Kwelepeta on Friday spent a night at the Zomba Works Training Center to force authorities divert the truck loaded with maize to her constituency.
Kwelepeta wants the truck to go to her constituency
Kwelepeta was still guarding the truck on Saturday morning.
She said if at all the truck leaves the premises, its destination should be Zomba Malosa constituency.
The parliamentarian claims that her constituents have just benefited once from the free maize distribution, while other areas are being assisted monthly as per government arrangements.
She has vowed to continue the vigil at the district commissioner’s office should authorities snub the initiative. Zomba DC Reinhard Chavula is yet to comment.

