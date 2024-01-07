Zomba legislator blocks truck carrying food

Zomba Malosa parliamentarian Grace Kwelepeta on Friday spent a night at the Zomba Works Training Center to force authorities divert the truck loaded with maize to her constituency.

She said if at all the truck leaves the premises, its destination should be Zomba Malosa constituency.

Kwelepeta was still guarding the truck on Saturday morning.

The parliamentarian claims that her constituents have just benefited once from the free maize distribution, while other areas are being assisted monthly as per government arrangements.

She has vowed to continue the vigil at the district commissioner’s office should authorities snub the initiative. Zomba DC Reinhard Chavula is yet to comment.